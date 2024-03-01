NIOSH strengthens KKP programme for welfare of workers

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) will continue to enhance the Occupational Safety and Health Training (KKP) programme to ensure the welfare and well-being of the country’s human resources are protected, said its Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix).

He said the ministry’s agency, namely the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), would lead the efforts through various KKP-related training programmes.

“NIOSH is fully committed to ensuring the safety, health and welfare of all workers are guaranteed,” he said in a statement issued by NIOSH in conjunction with his visit to the institute’s headquarters in Bangi today.

Sim also said that he is determined to expedite the enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022 following several cases of fatal workplace accidents recently.

NIOSH said in the statement that it is actively implementing various efforts to enhance awareness among employers and workers to participate in the training sessions being offered, especially those involving KKP.

To achieve that, NIOSH said it is upgrading existing training programmes to meet the industry’s needs and using the digital platform to enhance the effectiveness and achievement of its training programmes. -Bernama