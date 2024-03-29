No additional holiday during Hari Raya week: PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that there might not be an additional holiday during the upcoming Hari Raya week.

“We must have the working spirit,“ he was quoted as saying during Majlis Iftar Madani, coordinated by the Islamic Development Department, at Bulatan Dataran Putra, Putrajaya yesterday.

According to The Star, his response comes following queries regarding the potential declaration of Friday (April 12) as a special holiday, given that Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Wednesday and Thursday (April 10 and 11).

On Thursday, Anwar led a donation ceremony where RM110,000 was contributed to assist the underprivileged.

The donations came from various organisations, among them include the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).