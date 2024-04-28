No campaign elements in KKB Raya open house - Amirudin

HULU SELANGOR: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has refuted claims that the Aidilfitri Open House organised by the state government in Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) town yesterday violated the provisions of the Election Offences Act 1954.

He clarified that there were no campaign elements in the programme, adding that it was not limited to KKB residents alone but open to all Selangorians.

“The programme is held on a rotation basis. Previously, it was held across all districts but we chose this area because it happens to be the first location of the Rumpun Selangor programme by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

“Looking at the positive response, we decided to hold the open house here as the Chinese New Year celebration recently took place in Dengkil or in the Sepang district. Perhaps for the Merdeka Day celebration, we can rotate the location to get closer to the community.”

He told reporters this after attending the Riuh Raya #KitaSelangor 2024 programme here last night.

Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) recently questioned the location and timing of the open house on nomination day for the KKB by-election.

The KKB by-election sees a four-cornered fight between candidates from Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and an Independent candidate.

It is being held due to the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, from DAP, on March 21 due to cancer.

Polling day is set for May 11, with early voting scheduled for May 7.