Jay Chou Carnival World Tour returns to Malaysia

KING of Mandopop Jay Chou is set to captivate thousands of fans in Malaysia with a musical extravaganza!

The “Carnival 2024” World Tour will take place on October 26 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, with tickets going on sale at 11am on June 4.

Since the announcement of Chou’s “Carnival 2024” World Tour, concert venues have sold out consecutively, showcasing his influence in the global music scene. Now, he is returning to Malaysia to share a memorable music night with his fans.

Led by the multi-hyphenate and his team, the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour dives into a joyful carnival theme with well-designed visual effects that will allow fans to embark on an auditory and visual fantasy journey. The megastar will perform a variety of styles, including classic hits and recent works, while showcasing his exquisite instrumental skills on the piano and guzheng. The most thrilling part will be the song request

segment, where fans will have the opportunity to interact and request songs up close with Chou.

Chou has a huge influence on the global music scene. In 2022, he ranked ninth on the IFPI Global Top 10 Artiste List and also won the top spot in IFPI Global Top 10 Album Sales List. His album Greatest Works of Art even set the record for a Chinese-language album on this list. The record is the pride and representative of the Chinese music scene.

In addition to Chou’s achievements in the music field, he is also accomplished in the film industry. From solo performance to directing, his film works have been acclaimed, showing the unique charm of his multi-disciplinary talents.

Ticket prices for the concert range from RM388 to RM1,138.

Jay Chou Carnival World Tour 2024 – Malaysia is organised by Horizon Production & Sky Contents, presented by TMGM, with Alliance Bank as the main sponsor, and co-sponsored by Nanyang Café and Vanzo.