No change in flood situation in Segamat, 43 victims still at PPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Segamat, Johor, has not changed with 43 victims from 12 families still housed at a relief centre (PPS) as of 6 am today, according to the latest report issued by the Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

The report also stated several rivers still recorded dangerous levels and showed an increasing trend, namely Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Johor; Sungai Kedah (Kota Setar, Kedah); and Sungai Arau (Arau, Perlis).

The Terengganu River in Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu, also recorded a dangerous level, while the Jemaluang River (Mersing, Johor) and Sungai Duyong (Jasin, Melaka) are at a warning level.

The report also stated that 17 roads are still closed due to floods, damaged bridges and collapsed slopes, including Jalan Boh in Cameron Highlands, Pahang; Jalan Lingkaran Kahang Barat in Kluang, Johor and Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu.

According to NADMA, the Kuantan-Segamat Highway in Pekan, Pahang, is expected to be closed until Jan 28 due to a sinkhole and on the East-West Highway in Hulu Perak, Perak, only one lane is open following a collapsed slope. - Bernama