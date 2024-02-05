Air passenger traffic in Q1 shows robust growth: Mavcom

PETALING JAYA: Air passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24) saw a significant increase compared to the first quarter of 2023, rising by 16.1% to 22.6 million passengers, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

This increase, it said, was primarily driven by international air traffic, which surged by 39.9% year-on-year (y-o-y), reaching 11.9 million passengers. Quarterly domestic air passenger traffic experienced a dip of 2.3%, totalling 10.7 million passengers.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, total air passenger traffic in Q1’24 increased quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) by 2.7%, despite a slight decline in domestic air traffic by 2.5%. International air passenger traffic increased by 7.9% q-o-q.

The growth in quarterly air traffic was recorded despite a 10% decline from 8.1 million passengers in February 2024 to 7.3 million passengers in March 2024. The month saw a marked decline in domestic air travel, with a 14.8% decrease from 4 million in February to 3.4 million in March, while international air traffic saw a decline of 5.4% month-on-month (m-o-m). Passenger numbers were reflective of subdued travel activities during the holy month of Ramadan. Nevertheless, air passenger traffic in March 2024 showcased a 5.6% increase from March 2023, which recorded 6.9 million passengers.

The industry recovery trajectory from Covid-19 indicates that Q1’24 numbers reached 85.5% of 2019 levels, with international air traffic recovery at 89.3% and domestic at 81.7%.

For the first time since the pandemic, the share of international air traffic exceeded domestic air traffic, reflecting a robust recovery in international routes and frequencies as well as a shift back to international travel as global tourism recovers. Domestic and international air passenger traffic accounted for 47.5% and 52.5% of total quarterly air passenger traffic, respectively.

In terms of air cargo movements, Malaysia recorded 227,365 tonnes of cargo movements in Q1’24, a decrease of 6.3% compared to 242,750 tonnes during Q1’23. Domestic air cargo movements decreased by 30.7% y-oy, while international air cargo movements increased by 7.2% compared to Q1’23.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2024, Mavcom is optimistic about the continued recovery and growth of the aviation industry, despite recent cancellations and rerouting of flights due to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The commission said that while it is still too early to determine the impact of the conflict, it anticipates total passenger traffic in 2024 to still land between its forecast range.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said that as they review the air traffic figures for Q1’24, it is clear that the aviation sector is on a robust path to recovery.