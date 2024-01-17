No compromise on abuse of subsidised cooking oil including online sales - KPDN

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has issued a stern warning that it will not compromise with any party found to be involved in the misuse of controlled and subsidised goods especially cooking oil, including those sold online.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam in a statement today said he often received complaints relating to online fraud syndicates selling cooking oil through social media or online market sites at cheaper prices lately.

“KPDN is monitoring online cooking oil sales activities through a special unit in the enforcement division, which will also analyse related data for enforcement purposes,“ he said.

KPDN is also working with operators of online market sites in the country to ensure that fraudulent activities and misappropriation of cooking oil conducted online can be dealt with more effectively, he said.

According to him, a total of 198 advertisements related to the sale of scheduled controlled cooking oil online have been removed from July 4 to December 31 last year.

He said the modus operandi of the activity was to trick by offering cooking oil prices lower than the market, including using advertisements to bait the high demand for these items.

He said based on enforcement statistics for the period, a total of 62 inspections had been carried out across the country related to 11 complaints received during the same period on fraudulent activities.

A total of three case actions under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) have been investigated in relation to the sale of cooking oil online, including dealing in subsidised cooking oil without a valid license and storing the cooking oil in an unlicensed place. - Bernama