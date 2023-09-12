No discount for summonses to send the right message - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The move of the Transport Ministry in not offering discount for summonses of the Road Transport Department (RTD) in conjunction with MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme is to educate the people.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siow Fook said the ministry has been practising the policy of not giving discount since 2018 when he was heading the ministry.

“We have this policy since 2018 when I was the Transport Minister that year. At that time, I had also cancelled more than RM4 million AES camera summonses one-off and the people welcomed the gesture.

“We want to send a message to the public that the summons is to educate. If we give discount, it would not be fair to others who paid their summonses within the stipulated time,” he said after visiting the ministry’s stall in the programme at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here today.

Loke stressed that RTD is a responsible agency looking after road safety and would not compromise on the matter and the Cabinet and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali have been informed because road offences should be viewed seriously.

“Yesterday, I was informed that members of the public came to RTD counters to get summons discount and they were disappointed so I apologise for the misunderstanding over the issue.

“When the matter turned abit tense yesterday, I had a special meeting with the KSU (MOT secretary-general) and RTD top management, on the response of the people on the matter and we unanimously agreed that there will be no discount given,” he said.

According to him, even though there was no discount for RTD summonses, the ministry also held other programmes such as giving away 5,000 safety helmets which received encouraging response from the people apart from the lucky draw which offers flight tickets to the public.

Loke said based on the people’s reception, the ministry added another 2,000 brand new helmets, bringing the total number of helmets to 5,000 units during the three-day programme.

According to him, the state Road Safety Council will be extending the initiative throughout the country including Sabah and Sarawak to ensure the people especially motorcyclists optimise road safety by putting on safety helmets.

“We cannot just distribute them here (Bukit Jalil), as those who came were only Klang Valley and nearby areas but we will distribute safety helmets nationwide next year through the respective state Road Safety Council,” he said.

The three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme began yesterday to give focus on three components namely “MADANI Government One Year Achievement Showcase, People’s Touchpoint Services and People’s Well-being Initiative

The closing ceremony of MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow which will also be attended by government top leadership. - Bernama