No need to worry, still sufficient water supply - Chow

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang government has assured that the state still has sufficient water supply to meet the needs of consumers, especially during the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said although the water level at the Air Itam Dam has dropped, Penangites need not worry as the other two main dams, namely the Teluk Bahang Dam and Mengkuang Dam (in Bukit Mertajam), as well as the smaller dam in Bukit Panchor, are still able to supply water to the whole state.

He said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) is closely monitoring the water capacity at all the dams to ensure residents can get sufficient supply for their daily use.,

He added the PBAPP is also monitoring the water level in Sungai Muda, which supplies 85 per cent of raw water to Penang.

“The Mengkuan Dam is a strategic reservoir for storing water because it is not used for daily treatment, instead it is used during crises, and currently the water level in the dam exceeds 90 per cent.

“So, residents need not worry about (water) disruptions because the dam levels are still under control and can supply sufficient water unless there are unforeseen circumstances such as floods in Baling, burst pipes and so on... those are beyond our control,” he said.

Chow, who is also the PBAPP chairman, told reporters this after attending the bubur lambuk cooking programme at Masjid Jamek Pokok Machang, Tasek Gelugor here today.

He said that to sustain the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam, the PBAPP has implemented the Air Itam Dam Action Plan 2024 (AIDAP 2024) since February by reducing water extraction from the dam.

He said about 10,000 consumer accounts obtained supply from the Air Itam Dam but, currently, only 50 per cent of them are getting water supply from the dam, with the other 5,000 accounts getting their water supply from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

Chow, meanwhile, hopes that the rainy season from April to June will be able to replenish the dams in the state.

Yesterday, Chow said the state government was closely monitoring the water level and capacity of the Air Itam Dam, which can only sustain for another 30 days without rain.

On Thursday (March 28), the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said the raw water storage reserves in four dams had decreased to critical levels, namely the West Sembrong Dam in Johor at a 31.65 per cent level; Air Itam Dam (35 per cent); as well as Kedah’s BS Padang Saga Dam (39.67 per cent) and Malut Dam (39.90 per cent).