Body of Malaysian crew who fell into sea off Bangladesh recovered

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a Malaysian crew who reportedly fell into the sea while installing a ‘pilot ladder’ of a vessel in the waters of Chittagong, Bangladesh, last Wednesday (May 8), was found by the rescue team yesterday.

The executive secretary of the National Union of Seafarers of Peninsular Malaysia (NUSPM) Ikmal Azam Thanaraj Abdullah when contacted by Bernama confirmed the discovery of the 31-year-old victim.

However, he said, further details about the incident would be shared after the union met with the victim’s family today.

ALSO READ: Dual helicopter collision kills all 10 onboard: RMN (Updated)

“Currently, the victim’s body is still in Bangladesh for the post-mortem process. I will meet with the victim’s family today and then I will inform the details of the incident,“ he said.

Previously, a message on the X application of @DanialDDD stated that his colleague was believed to have fallen from the ship while in the waters of Bangladesh last Wednesday and asked the public to pray to make the search and rescue operation for the victim easier.

The user also shared a video showing the sea condition at the location of the incident.