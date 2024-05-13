Crispy cravings

Local fried chicken alternatives that are more bang for one’s buck

Sugarbun’s menu offers much more than just its famous ‘broasted chicken’. – PIC FROM INSTAGRAM @SUGARBUNOFFICIAL

SOME consumers contend that the suspension of 108 KFC outlets nationwide was inevitable, if the chatter on social media is any indication of current sentiment. The temporary closure of these fast food outlets has been framed as a consequence of the boycott related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, on which Malaysians have been vocal in not supporting brands perceived to have links to the Jewish state. In search of alternatives, theSun trawled through the best fried chicken by homegrown brands: Sugarbun A product of Borneo, or Sarawak specifically, Sugarbun is largely concentrated in Kuching and other parts of Sarawak. In West Malaysia, there are scattered outlets in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. Sugarbun’s famous fried chickens are called Broasted Chicken. Pricing is also relatively cheap – its three-piece chicken makes KFC’s pricier two-piece snack plate looks paltry in comparison.

Marrybrown Similar to how the Philippines’ Jollibee fast food chain became so popular that it spread globally, Malaysia has Marrybrown. This is Malaysia’s own homegrown chain that began in Johor back in 1981 before eventually being franchised globally. Known for delivering the “Ultimate Chicken Experience”, Marrybrown offers a menu that is nearly identical to KFC’s menu, tempting former fans of the Colonel to sample its version of this family favourite. Online reviews on online foodie forums, though subjective, have pointed out that Marrybrown’s fried chicken as being crunchier, juicier and just better tasting. A cursory glance at the pricing also reveals that Marrybrown’s menu items are more affordable compared to the Colonel’s.

Lim Fried Chicken From a humble beginning in SS14 over 40 years ago, Lim Fried Chicken now has 12 restaurants (according to Google Maps) in the Klang Valley and, a Borneo outlet in Tawau, Sabah. Unlike the fast food style of other fried chicken brands, Lim Fried Chicken specialises in the nasi lemak and chap fan (economy rice) style of fried chicken, where the meat is eaten with rice and vegetables. The fried chicken can also be bought à la carte. Most of Lim Fried Chicken’s outlets are halal certified by Jakim, including the centralised kitchen, with the rest in the process of obtaining the certification.

Fowlboys Founded by Malaysians Shaq and Johann, Fowlboys follows the Americanised fried chicken joint formula. Its menu is stacked with fried chicken, from the dual chicken thigh Double Clucker to the indulgent Sugar Daddy burgers. Fowlboys’ fried chicken is buttermilk brined for 24 hours and then pressure fried. These fried chicken can be ordered with the bone still in or boneless. They can also be coupled with the American combo of fried chicken and waffles. Adorning these fried chicken that come in several heat flavours are a variety of sides, extras, drinks and milkshakes. Fowlboys has two outlets in SS15 and Hartamas.