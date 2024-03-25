No Raya bonus for civil servants in 2024

PUTRAJAYA: Many companies traditionally offer bonuses around holidays to celebrate and motivate employees.

However, civil servants won’t receive their usual Raya bonus this year. Instead, the government had already provided a RM2,000 incentive payment back in February.

According to Sinar Harian, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that the RM2,000 incentive handed out last month was designed to coincide with the Raya festival.

“The RM2,000 incentive was also higher compared to the incentives given in previous years,“ he stated on Saturday, March 23rd, during a Ramadan market in Kuantan, Pahang.

He continued, “The RM2,000 incentive I offered earlier this year was also intended for Raya. “That is the good news.”

Despite the lack of Raya incentives, Anwar said government officials still had something to look forward to.

In addition, PM Anwar stated, “In the coming months, we will authorise a retirement scheme and a salary increase for all civil servants.”

As a result, all public personnel are recommended to plan their funds appropriately for the impending Raya celebration.

