PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an early incentive payment of RM2,000 to all government personnel in Grades 56 and lower, including those on contract, to be made on February 23.

During the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly today, Anwar announced that all government pensioners, including veterans, with or without pensions, will get RM1,000.

In the past, the 2024 budget promised that an early incentive payment will be delivered in one lump amount at the end of February to help with back-to-school preparations as well as Ramadan and Syawal preparations.

He confirmed that the payment was made while awaiting the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) study, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

“All main public sector employees including uniformed personnel such as the police and military personnel, also will receive RM1,000 each.”