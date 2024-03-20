MANY parents of non-Chinese background have opted for Chinese vernacular schools as the institutions’ focus is not only on studies and learning Mandarin for their future but other well-rounded activities too.

According to the New Straits Times, a parent from Seri Kembangan who wished to be known as Aminah said she only focused on the linguistic advantage when enrolling her child in a Chinese school but eventually noticed how the school offers “more than just academics.”

“Parents are highly involved in their children’s development, something I didn’t see much when attending national schools,“ she was quoted as saying.

She also pointed out that he teachers regularly provided her with updates on her daughter’s academic performance and encouraged her to be more supportive towards her overall development.

After-school daycare for her children is provided by the school administration for working parents who could only pick up their children after work.

Aminah was also quoted saying that she is charged a “nominal fee” of less than RM100 for her child’s computer class and around RM50 for a monthly ukelele class as part of the school’s extra co-curriculum activities.

“I heard that the alumni always contribute to the school and would hold an annual dinner to raise funds,” Aminah added.

Another parent from Ampang Jaya who went by Noor Hazwani, 36, initially enrolled her three children in a Chinese school order to learn Mandarin.

Hazwani was quoted as saying that the cost of the school’s extra co-curicullum activities such as gymnastics and robotics were cheaper “than private companies.”

