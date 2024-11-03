Home Minister: Investigation paper opened against Teo Kok Seong

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigation paper has been opened against Professor Emeritus Datuk Teo Kok Seong (pix), who is also a fellow with the National Council of Professors, following his controversial statement regarding vernacular schools recently.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the investigation is conducted under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said vernacular schools in Malaysia has been a subject of debates for decades, adding that the system has its advantages and disadvantages.

Saifuddin Nasution cited the increasing number of Malay students who chose to study in such schools of late as an example of the attraction of vernacular schools.

“That’s also a fact... when there is criticism against it (vernacular schools), there is also a large number choosing (to attend vernacular schools),” he said winding up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for his ministry today.

Teo has been accused of making racist statements through a TikTok video claiming that Chinese national-type schools spread racial sentiments against Malays.

Following that, Teresa Kok (DAP-Seputeh), during the debate, urged the police to investigate Teo regarding the matter, and also questioned why he was not investigated just as how the police investigated DAP leaders such as Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang and Tony Pua.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said an inquiry paper against Lim has been sent to the Attorney General, while the investigation paper related to the report against Pua will be submitted to the Attorney General tomorrow (March 12).

He also confirmed that a total of 63 police reports have been received regarding the statements made by Bozz Jebat, whose real name is Zool Amali Husin, for allegedly insulting Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg on YouTube.

“Police have initiated an investigation under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network service. This case is still under police investigation,” he said.

On the current status of the investigation paper on the case of Teoh Beng Hock, who was found dead on July 16, 2009, Saifuddin Nasution said it is now with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

He said acting on AGC’s instructions, police opened an investigation under Section 342 of the Penal Code, and had submitted the completed investigation to the AGC on August 11, 2023, pending further instructions.

Teoh was found dead on the fifth floor of the Plaza Masalam building, Shah Alam after giving his statement at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office located on the 14th floor of the same building.

The late Teoh was the political secretary to former Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who was then the Selangor Local Government, New Villages Development and Illegal Factories Legalisation Committee chairman. -Bernama