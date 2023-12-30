Not all DBKL car parks are free of charge after office hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today clarified that not all car parks under its management are available free of charge after office hours.

In a statement today, DBKL said there are 11 licenced car jockey parking facilities in Kuala Lumpur.

“In relation to the complaint that went viral on social media about parking touts in Bukit Bintang, investigations indicate that it involves an open car park next to a lane off Jalan Sultan Ismail.

“This car park is under the control of DBKL, and fees are applicable during office hours until 5 pm. In addition, DBKL has contracted a private company to manage eight parking spaces as valet services after office hours,“ the statement said.

DBKL clarified that the valet service operator had been directed to promptly display informational signs about the valet services at their designated locations to inform the public about the service.

Earlier, an individual shared a video showing scratches on her car door, allegedly caused by a parking tout, due to her refusal to pay an RM15 parking fee.

Meanwhile, DBKL is addressing the issue of the parking tout syndicate in the federal capital seriously. From last year to date, a total of 75 unauthorised jockeys have been prosecuted under Section 50(3) and Section 119(2) of the Road Traffic Act 1987.

“The DBKL enforcement team will increase surveillance in concentrated areas of parking touts, namely Bukit Bintang, Jalan Beremi, and Jalan Walter Grenier, to address the issue effectively.

“DBKL encourages the public to utilise public transport to minimise private vehicle use, particularly in the city centre, to alleviate traffic congestion and endorse DBKL’s initiatives in reducing carbon emissions,“ read the statement. - Bernama