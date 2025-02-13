SHAH ALAM: The accident rate during Op Selamat 23/2025 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration in Selangor dropped by 144 cases or 6.8 per cent compared to the cases recorded in the same operation last year.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the number of accident cases recorded this time was 1,980 compared to 2,124 cases during Op Selamat 21/2024.

He said during the six-day Op Selamat from Jan 28 to Feb 2, fatal accidents also recorded a drop of five cases or 26.3 per cent, or 14 cases compared to 19, last year.

“The number of deaths also showed a decrease of eight cases in Op Selamat this time compared to 22 cases in Op Selamat 21/2024,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hussein said in Op Selamat this time, a total of 23,962 summonses were issued for various offences.

The Selangor contingent also won the best summons traffic enforcement category which was announced at the Op Selamat 23 Chinese New Year 2025 Appreciation Ceremony at Persada PLUS (PLUS Malaysia Berhad) on Feb 4, he said.