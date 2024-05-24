Notification of Sungai Bakap seat vacancy to be sent to EC tomorrow - CM

NIBONG TEBAL: A notification on the vacancy of the Sungai Bakap state seat following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff will be sent to the Election Commission (EC) tomorrow, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

“The State Assembly Speaker has been informed regarding the matter and the state assembly secretary will notify the EC,” he told reporters after Nor Zamri’s burial at the Sungai Acheh Muslim Cemetery here today.

Chow, representing the state government, conveyed condolences to Nor Zamri’s family and hoped that the family would endure their loss with patience.

“We only got to know each other after the State Election (Penang State Election) last August and only had one meeting together... However, we have to accept this reality (his death),” he added.

Earlier, Chow paid his last respects to the deceased at his home and offered condolences to Nor Zamri’s family members.

Nor Zamri, 56, died at 1.38 pm today after receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for an inflammation in the stomach since the beginning of this month.

Nor Zambri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested in the state election last August against Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose and won with a majority of 1,563 votes.

He is survived by wife Musalmah Yusop and six children.