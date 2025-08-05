PETALING JAYA: Balloon vendor Muhammad Zaimuddin Azlan, who was injured following an altercation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, has initiated legal proceedings to sue the officers involved.

According to Malaysia Gazette, his lawyer, Rafique Rashid, said they have officially sent a letter to DBKL requesting the full details of the enforcement officers involved before taking the case to court.

“Today, we’ve officially written to the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, the Director of DBKL’s Legal and Prosecution Division, and the Director of DBKL’s Enforcement Division to state that Zaimuddin (also known as Abang Belon) has formally requested the names and ranks of the officers involved.

“We believe there is an urgent need to begin civil legal action against those officers. Whether we start with a letter of demand or proceed straight to filing a lawsuit is something we’re considering,” he said during a press conference.

Previously, Zaimuddin denied faking his injuries, stating he was issued a 48-day medical leave certificate by a government doctor after he was allegedly assaulted on March 28.

He also said he intended to sue DBKL for the physical abuse, which left him with spinal injuries that could potentially lead to paralysis.

During a previous press conference on April 6, he appeared in a wheelchair wearing a back support device — though some social media users mocked his condition, accusing him of pretending.

Rafique further explained that legal action was only initiated after they received the full medical report from Serdang Hospital, which confirmed that Zaimuddin suffered injuries during the incident that could lead to paralysis.

According to him, the medical report clearly disproves allegations that Zaimuddin was faking his injuries, as his client is still wearing a medical support device on his body.

“We are also prepared to consider taking action against social media users who have defamed Abang Belon — whether through defamation lawsuits, claims for damages, or other appropriate legal steps,” he said.