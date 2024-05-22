NRES to strengthen biodiversity conservation agenda

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is committed to strengthening the biodiversity conservation agenda in the country, said its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

As one of the 17 megadiverse countries, he said Malaysia has taken transformative steps to integrate the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) at the national level, based on the country’s circumstances, priorities and capabilities.

KMGBF calls on all stakeholders to act to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by supporting the implementation of this global biodiversity framework.

“In this context, Malaysia has become the first ASEAN country and among the parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) to revise its national biodiversity policy to align with current needs and the KMGBF.

“Biodiversity is a very valuable national treasure, and conserving it is our collective responsibility. With strong commitment and dedication, I am confident that we can fulfill our mandate to preserve our natural assets for the well-being of current and future generations,“ he said in a statement today in conjunction with International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB).

Nik Nazmi said that various progressive measures have been implemented to strengthen the biodiversity conservation agenda in the country through national initiatives such as the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT); the Biodiversity Protection and Patrolling Programme (BP3); and Compensation for Property and Crop Damage due to Wildlife Attacks.

The United Nations General Assembly officially declared May 22 as IDB in 2000 to enhance global understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. This year’s theme is “Be part of the Plan.”

Nik Nazmi added that to celebrate IDB, NRES has planned various activities, including townhall sessions to improve the implementation of EFT; townhall sessions for the establishment of the Malaysia Biodiversity Centre (MBC) and the Natural History Museum (NHM) Malaysia; talks and demonstrations; and a biodiversity quiz.