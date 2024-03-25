Officers having access to PADU data undergo vetting by CGSO

KUALA LUMPUR: To ensure the integrity of the Central Database Hub (PADU) and prevent data leaks, the integrity level of officers with data access is evaluated through a security vetting process by the Chief Government Security Officer.

Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (pix) said access to data in the system is only allowed for appointed officers and limited to their respective roles.

She said this regulation is part of the standard operating procedures for managing the PADU system.

“An independent group of experts consisting of academics and professionals with expertise in various fields has also been appointed to play a check and balance role in ensuring the effectiveness of the PADU system’s security,“ she said when winding up debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for the Ministry of Economy in the Dewan Negara today,.

She added that the government’s decision to implement geofencing and restrict system access only within the country has also succeeded in reducing PADU security risks.

Meanwhile, she said the government will move towards implementing phase two of PADU, which involves determining target groups and targeted subsidy mechanisms after the updating period ends on March 31.

She said the government’s focus in this last week is to increase the updating of individual and household information, especially in areas identified as at high risk of being left out from receiving government assistance. -Bernama