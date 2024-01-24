Only 1.6m have updated information on PADU system as of Jan 23

KUALA LUMPUR, : Only 1,613,454 individuals out of 30.08 million who are registered have updated their information on the Central Database Hub (PADU) system as of yesterday.

Based on information shared on the Facebook page of PADU, which was launched on Jan 2, Selangor recorded the highest number of updated information with 292,534 people, followed by Sarawak (201,399), Johor (164,235), Perak (133,369) and Sabah (124,375).

PADU, in a separate posting, also stated that all civil servants are required to register and update their information on the PADU system by Feb 15.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when launching the PADU system, said it was, among other things, aimed at increasing effective management to facilitate the collection, storage and management of data from various sources.

It also aims to provide a better and more efficient government service delivery to the people.

Those who want to update their information on the PADU system can do so via www.padu.gov.my. - Bernama