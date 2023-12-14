Onn Hafiz: Johor Immigration ordered to stop upgrading works involving closure of CIQ BSI counters

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) has instructed the state Immigration Department (JIM)) to halt upgrading works involving the closure of several Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) counters at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), here.

In a Facebook post today, he said such works should be postponed until the year-end school holidays are over.

“I have asked for such works to be halted until the year-end school holidays are over,” he said.

Two days ago, the BSI Immigration Corporate Communications Unit issued a statement on Facebook that several entry and exit bus counters at BSI will be closed to upgrade the signboards.

According to the statement, the upgrading will be carried in phases from tomorrow until January 15. -Bernama