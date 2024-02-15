Op Selamat 21: 9,964 summonses issued in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: A total of 9,964 traffic summonses were issued during operations under the ‘Op Selamat 21’ in Negeri Sembilan, implemented in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations from Feb 8 to 13, with speeding offences being the highest contributor.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said that other offences included breaking traffic lights, using mobile phones while driving and cutting double lines.

“Apart from that, 446 road accidents with three fatal accident cases were reported. The number of cases showed a drop of 22.7 per cent or 131 cases compared with the Op Selamat 19 which was implemented during the Chinese New Year celebration last year, which recorded 577 cases.

“Fatal accidents also recorded a drop of one case compared with four cases recorded in the previous year.

“During Op Selamat 21, skidding and rear-end collisions are the main cause of fatal accidents,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that motorcyclists and pillion riders recorded high fatalities with three deaths, though a drop of two deaths compared with Op Selamat 19. - Bernama