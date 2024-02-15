Operations of Tangkarason Health Clinic moved to multipurpose hall

SANDAKAN: The operations of the Tangkarason Health Clinic in Beluran have been moved to the Kampung Tangkarason Multipurpose Hall following a fire that destroyed the clinic and a workers’ quarters early today.

Sabah Health director Dr Asits Sanna said that the relocation was necessary to ensure continued access to health services in the area.

“The entire wooden structure of the clinic and the quarters, including all assets and medical equipment were completely destroyed in the fire.

“No injuries or casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated,“ he said in a statement.

In the 1 am incident, firemen from the Beluran Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene which is located 215 km from the station.

The firemen brought the blaze under control at 6.20 am. - Bernama