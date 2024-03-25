OPS Pantau 2024: KPDN seizes goods worth more than RM400,000

PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized goods worth RM414,319.07 for various offences during Ops Pantau 2024, carried out at Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars nationwide from March 12 until last Saturday.

Its director-general of enforcement Datuk Azman Adam said the seizure resulted from 84 cases involving offences such as failing to display price tags, not using valid weighing instruments and selling counterfeit goods.

“During that period, 20,854 premises, including 685 Aidilfitri bazaars, were inspected.

“We also received 623 complaints from consumers on various offences,” he told reporters when met after conducting an inspection under Ops Pantau 2024 at an Aidilfitiri bazaar here last night.

He said that a total of 2,200 enforcement officers were deployed nationwide to carry out monitoring and enforcement operations throughout this festive season.

According to Azman, in addition to Ramadan and Aidilfitiri bazaars, enforcement activities were conducted across various premises, such as supermarkets and retail stores, as well as online sales platforms.

He reminded traders to continue to comply with all regulations set by the government, especially during this festive season, to avoid being subject to stern action.

At the same time, Azman advised consumers to report unscrupulous traders directly to KPDN through the various channels provided, rather than resorting to sharing it on social media, to facilitate investigations.

