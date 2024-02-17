Orang Asli displaced by landslide can return to village end of next year

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: It will be two years before Orang Asli residents of Kampung Sungai Ruil here can return home after they were ordered to vacate the settlement since last October’s landslide.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the Public Works Department (JKR) is conducting a comprehensive study before starting work on slope repairs which will last till November next year.

“The work has not started yet because JKR is still assessing ground movement at the location, not only at the scene but also nearby areas which are in proximity to large water tanks.

“However, so far there has been no further soil movement in the area and slope repair is expected to cost RM3.8 million,” she said.

She said this to Bernama after meeting the affected residents who have since been moved to the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) quarters near the settlement here today.

According to Rubiah, all 89 residents from 17 families have moved into the quarters with the rental borne by the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) at a rate of around RM500 per house for two years before they can return to their village.

Previously, they were temporarily housed at the Sungai Ruil community hall before being transferred to TNB quarters earlier this month.

Earlier, Rubiah witnessed the handing over of the agreement document between JKR and JAKOA for the handover of the Kampung Sungai Ruil Water Supply System Improvement and Repair Project which started in August 2022 at a cost of RM2.4 million under a JAKOA allocation.

She said the project was supposed to have been completed last November but the landslide caused a delay and it was finally completed on Dec 19.-Bernama