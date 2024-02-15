Over 10 % of Kedah’s fire hydrants inspected since January - JBPM

ALOR SETAR: Over 10 per cent of the 26,578 fire hydrants in Kedah have undergone inspections from January until yesterday to ensure they are functional during emergencies.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Awang Hidzel Awang Bujang said periodic inspections, including on privately owned fire hydrants, would continue.

“There are 22,491 public and 4,087 private hydrants. So far, more than 10 per cent have been inspected and the number is expected to increase over time,” he told reporters at the Kedah JBPM annual assembly here today.

Awang Hidzel further said that JBPM has allocated RM265,000 for fire hydrant maintenance in the state, in addition to RM70,000 allocated for the installation of new fire hydrants.

He also reminded the public not to damage or obstruct these public facilities, as action can be taken under Section 26 of the Fire Services Act 1988.

Meanwhile, Awang Hidzel said the Kedah JBPM has stationed five tankers with a 20,000-litre capacity each at the fire and rescue stations in Alor Setar, Bukit Kayu Hitam, Langkawi and Kulim, aimed at enhancing firefighting capabilities in high-risk areas.

“So far, Kota Setar district recorded the highest distress calls at 183, followed by Kuala Muda (169), Kubang Pasu (90), and Langkawi with 85 calls. We are always prepared in terms of tanker lorries, equipment and personnel,” he said. - Bernama