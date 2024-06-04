Over 1,800 premises inspected in “Ops Pantau” in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 1,806 premises in Terengganu were inspected through Op Pantau which started last March 12.

Terengganu enforcement director of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Saharuddin Mohd Kia said nine cases were filed for various offences which included under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, the Weights and Measures Act 1972, Control of Supplies Act 1961 and the Trademarks Act 2019.

“The operation, conducted from March 12 until April 4, involved 118 Terengganu KPDN enforcement officers and 58 price monitoring officers and the premises inspected include Ramadan bazaars, supermarkets, markets and retail outlets,” he said at the launch of the state-level Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) at Pasaraya Sabasun, here today.

A total of 20 items including large onions, small onions and dried chillis, in addition to various fish such as mackerel and sardines, specifically for the East Coast states are listed in this year’s Aidilfitri SHMMP.

In another development, Saharuddin said Op Kesan, which aims to monitor the impact of the implementation of the increase in SST from six to eight per cent, continues.