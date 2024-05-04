Over 2,000 enforcement officers to monitor prices during Aidilfitri

KUANTAN: A total of 2,200 enforcement personnel and nearly 1,000 price monitoring officers of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) are to monitor the prices of foodstuff nationwide in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the monitoring would involve not only the 22 items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) which will be implemented from today until April 19, but also other items nationwide.

“We monitor everything, every day we monitor more than 40 items at over 1,000 premises nationwide. including supermarkets, grocery shops, wet markets, public markets, and mini-markets.

“Every day, there will be reports and data from across the country entered into the PriceCatcher application. So, we will ensure that the supply is not only sufficient but also that the prices of essential goods are controlled,“ she told reporters after inspecting the implementation of the SHMMP for Aidilfitri 2024 at LYC Sdn Bhd (Kemunting) supermarket here today.

Fuziah said the scheme was important to ensure that traders did not raise the prices of essential goods during the period.

The 22 items include local beef, except for batang pinang (tenderloin), imported beef, imported buffalo meat, ikan kembung, ikan selayang, ikan tongkol and ikan demuduk.

Others are tomatoes, red chillies, imported round cabbage, long beans, cucumbers, sawi hijau (mustard leaf), imported old ginger, imported shallots, yellow onions, Chinese garlic, Indian red shallots, imported potatoes, dried chilli, peanuts, coconut and grated coconut.

“Traders are required to affix pink price tags on the controlled items to differentiate them from the other goods,” she added.

Fuziah said strict action will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the regulations under this scheme under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.