Over 26,000 units of Residensi Wilayah completed - DR Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: As of February this year, a total of 43 projects comprising 26,154 residential units have been completed under the Residensi Wilayah initiative, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said that another 23 projects with 23,441 residential units are currently under construction.

“Insya-Allah, these projects are expected to be completed from this year until 2027,” she said during a key handover ceremony to buyers of Residensi Wilayah SkyAwani 5 here today.

During the ceremony, Dr Zaliha presented house keys to 20 buyers of SkyAwani 5, one of the projects under the Residensi Wilayah initiative.

Residensi Wilayah, spearheaded by the Federal Territories Department, aims to provide affordable homes throughout the Federal Territories, especially for low- to middle-income earners.

Under this initiative, the government collaborates with housing developers, employing cross-subsidy methods to provide homes with a minimum size of 800 square feet, priced below RM300,000 per unit.

Commenting on SkyAwani 5, Dr Zaliha said the project made history as the first affordable housing project equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities for its residents.

She said the project has also set a new benchmark within the affordable housing sector by providing over 20 facilities including a gymnasium, swimming pool, coworking space and game room, thereby enriching the living experience for its occupants. - Bernama