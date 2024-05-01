PADU: Kelantan DOSM targets 1.2m residents to register in three months

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) aims to have 1.2 million residents of the state register in the Cental Database Hub (PADU) system within the stipulated three-month period.

Its director Fareza Mohamed Sani said this was based on the encouraging response received since the system was made available to the public last Tuesday, involving all Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) across Kelantan.

“Since the system was launched, there has been widespread awareness of the need to register among people in the state, and the number of registrants has consistently increased.

“Based on this positive development, we are optimistic that all 1.2 million eligible residents will register through this system until March,” he told Bernama after observing the PADU registration process at the Padang Tembak PEDi here today.

Elaborating, Fareza said the Kelantan DOSM will continue to monitor the situation to ensure a seamless registration process for all eligible individuals in the state.

“We will conduct on-site visits to facilitate the registration and information updates in the PADU system for the disabled and elderly in the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the Padang Tembak PEDi found that the majority of users encountered no issues during registration with PADU and were able to complete the process swiftly.

A retiree, Zulkifli Hasyim, 68, said it took him less than 15 minutes to fill in his information in the system.

“I believe that most of us are well-versed in using computers and smartphones. In addition, at PEDi, there are trained staff members ready to lend a hand to those who may require guidance in accessing the internet,” he said.

For Kelab Rahmah Wanita Pengkalan Chepa chairman Che Azidah Che Pa, PADU would ensure that those deserving, particularly single mothers, receive the necessary aid from the government.

“We acknowledge the existence of various platforms offering assistance to the needy, but PADU will make it easier for the government to channel appropriate aid to the people and therefore we should not let this opportunity slip by,” she said.

PADU is the national integrated socio-economic database that combines data from government departments and agencies. Containing the profiles of individuals and households from Malaysian nationals and permanent residents, it will provide a fair picture on the socioeconomic position of every household in Malaysia.

Registration is opened to the public from today till March 31, and users can update and confirm 39 personal details, including identification numbers, number of household members and their addresses. -Bernama