PADU: Sarawak gov’t supports federal’s intention on PADU but wants cautious implementation

KUCHING: The Sarawak government supports the federal government’s intention to introduce the Central Database Hub (PADU), but advised that the programme be implemented cautiously.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations), Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali (pix) said in channelling assistance effectively, information on economic and financial standings are important to determine the targeted subsidies.

“But not to the extent of disclosing or exposing their personal and private profiles which are not necessary in determining the eligibility of the targeted recipients,” she said in a statement today.

The statement came following the Sarawak government’s recent decision to halt the registration process under the PADU in the state pending improvements to its implementation.

“The Sarawak government, in principle supports the noble intention by the federal government to ensure that government resources to aid Malaysians are channelled effectively, but caution must be given to its implementation,” she said.

She said the concerns expressed by the Sarawak government and the public in general are valid as cases regarding data breaches, leaks and seams are rampant nowadays, while a consolidation of personal data of all Malaysians in one central database need the highest level of security and data protection.

“Clarifications from the Ministry of Economy on the matter regarding its security implementation and protocols is pertinent in order for the Sarawak government to fully support the federal government’s initiative, as it also needs to protect Sarawakians’ interests,” she added.

Responding to concerns raised by the Sarawak goverment, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli was quoted as saying that he will hold a meeting with the Sarawak government this week to discuss the registration for the PADU.

This he said, was following the directive by the state government to suspend the process of registering and updating the PADU.

“So far, I understand that the directive to halt the registration applies only to state government officers and personnel.

“We have contacted the Sarawak government, and next week (this week), the Ministry of Economy will sit down to discuss this matter with them,“ he told a press conference after attending the PADU townhall session in Shah Alam two days ago. -Bernama