Paedophile case: Investigation expected to take one month - Kelantan police

KOTA BHARU: The investigation into allegations of a teacher engaging in paedophilic activities with a school student in Kelantan recently is expected to take about a month, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix).

He said this is because the investigation is still at an early stage and there may be other witnesses abroad.

He said the investigation will also focus on the accusations thrown at the teacher and examine all conversation texts and messages from both parties to ensure no individual is unjustly treated.

“We have summoned four witnesses, but their identities cannot be disclosed as the case will be investigated more thoroughly.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward to assist in this investigation, and we will determine the veracity of the claims by the victim,“ he told a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters (IPK) here today.

On March 28, an individual alleged via social media that a teacher at a school in Tumpat known to be a paedophile is still teaching at the school in question.

However, the accused teacher has filed a police report at the Tumpat police station alleging defamation.

Yesterday, police said they had called several witnesses, including students and teachers, regarding the case and had examined the phone contents of the parties involved.

The investigation will be conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 500 of the Penal Code. -Bernama