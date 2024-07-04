Pahang Mufti: Reject Khawarij, Takfiri and other deviant teachings (updated)

KUANTAN: Muslims need to be vigilant and reject deviant teachings such as Khawarij, Takfiri and any other heretical beliefs.

Pahang Mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim said these teachings, if not curbed from the beginning, can influence thinking and behaviour as well as bring division among the community.

“The Pahang Mufti Department upholds the decree of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who reminds Muslims in this state to stay clear from any form of deviant teachings and to remain firm to the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah,” he said in a statement.

On April 5, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail reportedly said that the state government will continue to closely monitor religious teachings that are suspect or deviant to ensure they are appropriately dealt with.

Asmadi said that the Pahang Mufti Department will always cooperate with all parties from time to time and will always monitor any form of suspicious teachings or beliefs so that they can be curbed and dealt with as best as possible for the sake of the faith of Muslims in the state.

“The Pahang Mufti Department calls on the public not to allow themselves to be caught in the web of heresy.

“May we remain strong together to protect ourselves, our families and the community from any form of threat of deviant or misguided teachings or beliefs,” he said.

He also advised all Muslims to refer to certified religious experts in the event of confusion and teachings that conflict with the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.