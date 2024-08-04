Pahang to fund civil servants, pensioners treatment cost at SASMEC@IIUM

KUANTAN: The Pahang government will finance the treatment costs of the state’s civil servants and state government retirees at Sultan Ahmad Shah Medical Centre, International Islamic University of Malaysia (SASMEC@IIUM), here, effective this month.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision reached in the state executive council meeting on April 3 was a continuous initiative by the state government to ensure the welfare of civil service employees continues to be taken care of.

“The financing of treatment cost covers 30 per cent of the medical treatment bill and 100 per cent of the treatment bill for special drugs, non-formulary drugs (NF) and implants. This decision can directly reduce the congestion that occurs in hospitals and also government clinics.

“I hope that through this funding, civil servants and state civil service retirees will be able to use the health care services at SASMEC@IIUM to the best of their ability,“ he said in a statement.

In the meantime, he said the financing of treatment costs for local authorities (PBT) and statutory authority (PBB) staff, which also covers 30 per cent of medical treatment bill and 100 per cent of special medicine treatment bills while NF and implants are borne by the respective agencies.