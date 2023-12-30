Palestinian Solidarity picket: Rainy weather fails to dampen participants’ spirits

KUALA LUMPUR: Rainy weather failed to dampen the spirits of the participants of the Palestine Solidarity picket, which entered its fifth day today, in front of the US Embassy in Jalan Tun Razak, here.

One of the participants representing the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sejagat, Syed Sheik, 34, admitted that, apart from the weather, he was also bothered by the lack of toilets for personal hygiene.

“Sometimes I want to give up, but I have the support and encouragement of the surrounding communities who do not stop encouraging me, with some bringing me food even though we do not know each other.

“Our situation here is nothing compared with the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine,“ he told Bernama today.

Syed, who is also the Palestine Solidarity Secretariat, said that the highlight of the vigil will take place tomorrow night, with various activities, including a Palestinian cultural exhibition, book sales, lectures and poetry.

Another participant, M. Mythreyar, 45, said that this was not the first time he had participated in solidarity for Palestine.

Mythreyar, from Tanjung Malim, Perak, said that this was driven by a sense of humanity, and an unwillingness to see the Palestinians continue to be oppressed.

“What is happening in Palestine is not a war, but a form of ethnic cleansing,“ he said.

The ‘Aksi Bertindak: Kepung Demi Palestine’ (Action Initiative: Siege for Palestine) rally is an initiative by Malaysians who care about the war in Gaza, where 20,424 Palestinians have been killed, as of Dec 24, as well as a sign of peace.

A total of 48 NGOs, comprising community organisations, youth and student organisations and political groups from various spectrums, participated in the picket, to send a message against the siege on Gaza, calling for an end to the killing of Palestinians and an immediate ceasefire. - Bernama