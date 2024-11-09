Man sustains injuries while extinguishing warehouse fire

ALOR SETAR: A man suffered burns to his shoulder and back while attempting to extinguish a fire at a vehicle spare parts warehouse, owned by a family member, in the Mergong Industrial Area today.

Kedah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 head Senior Supt I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim said the 59-year-old man received initial treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) before being transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

“The fire services received a distress call at 5.16 pm. Six engines from the Jalan Raja Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Alor Setar BBP, along with nine engines from the Volunteer Fire Brigade, rushed to the scene. A total of 120 officer and members were involved in the operation,“ he told reporters at the scene.

Ahmad Aminuddin noted that despite facing some difficulty reaching the location due to the rush hour traffic, the fire was fully extinguished by 8 pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial witnesses reported that the blaze started in the middle of the warehouse. Further investigations will determine the primary factors contributing to the rapid spread of the fire.

Ahmad Aminuddin also reminded industry owners and business operators to ensure their buildings meet safety specifications set by the fire department to facilitate quick action in the event of emergencies.