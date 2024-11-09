PM Anwar attends dinner reception with Sabah leadership

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended a dinner reception with Sabah state government leaders at a hotel here tonight.

The Prime Minister arrived at 7.27 pm, accompanied by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The dinner was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Datuk Ewon Benedick, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal, and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Also present were Sabah’s Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr. Joachim Gunsalam, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, State Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Datuk Christina Liew, and Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, as well as other members of the state cabinet.

During the hour-long event, guests were entertained by performances from Sabahan artists.

Anwar arrived in Kota Kinabalu earlier at 7.10 pm for his two-day official visit to Sabah.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu in the morning to attend the Segalanya Felda Carnival.

He will then chair the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council meeting at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, which will also be attended by Hajiji and other council members.

Anwar is scheduled to depart for Kuala Lumpur later in the evening.