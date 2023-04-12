PAS Youth slammed over remarks on sale of liquor

KUALA LUMPUR: A Kuala Lumpur City Hall Excise Licensing Board member has slammed Federal Territory (FT) PAS Youth for condemning the lifting of restrictions on the sale of hard liquor at sundry shops, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls.

Kasthuri Patto was commenting on FT PAS Youth information chief Abdul Razak Ramli’s Facebook post on Dec 1.

Abdul Razak said: “The restriction on the sale of hard liquor at sundry shops, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls was enforced on Nov 1, 2021 when Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was the Federal Territories minister.

“When the Madani government (came to power), led by (Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also in charge of the Federal Territories, the restriction was lifted.”

However, Kasthuri said the board meeting on Nov 23 was held after a year-long hiatus, to process, deliberate and approve or reject applications for new liquor licences as well as licence renewals.

“The meeting was attended by the Customs, police and agencies within City Hall, that included the health and environment departments.

“We dealt with the backlog of new applications and for those wishing to renew their liquor licences, as no meeting was held for over a year,” Kasthuri said.

This was confirmed by City Hall chairman Dr Ronald Pua, who said: “There is no blanket ban on the sale of liquor, rather applications are considered on a case-by-case basis.”

Kasthuri said all renewal applications were individually vetted and given the “all clear” before they were put to a vote by the board members.

“All liquor renewal applications went through thorough reviews by internal City Hall agencies, Customs, police and board members according to existing guidelines. And there was no veto by any party.”

Kasthuri stressed that according to the law, selling of alcohol is strictly to non-Muslims and bound by restricted timing as well.

“So what is it implying? It appears that FT PAS Youth is desperate to stay relevant by stirring up a non-issue.

“Where is the voice of FT PAS Youth on youth homelessness in Kuala Lumpur, and on stateless children who have no access to food, education and a safe home?

“Where is its voice on single mothers and fathers struggling to make ends meet and on child sexual and physical abuse as well as gender-based violence, indigenous people and refugees?”

Kasthuri also said independent non-profit group Human Rights Measurement Initiative surveyed the deprivation of five economic and social rights in Malaysia in September this year.

It outlined the right to food, education, health, housing and work in its report, titled Survey: In Malaysia, refugees, immigrants, homeless youth, street children at risk of losing out on food, education”.

“The report covered Kedah, Kelantan, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Sarawak over a range of topics from climate change, poverty, access to necessities and issues faced by indigenous groups.

“Not once was there a mention of the word ‘alcohol’ or ‘liquor’ as contributing factors to the hardship of these five core rights,” Kasthuri said.

She urged Abdul Razak to pay attention to the glaring issues of livelihood, putting food on the table and protecting children, youth and women instead of pointing to non-issues just to score brownie points.

“Liquor licences are also a source of revenue for City Hall.

“FT PAS Youth must learn to live together in harmony and respect the cultural differences and beliefs of others and their right to choose.

“Be angry at abuses of power, corruption, injustices, and discrimination, not on the sale of alcohol and liquor.

“The real enemy here is sheer ignorance, oblivion and shallowness, not alcohol and liquor,” Kasthuri said.