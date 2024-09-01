PBAPP needs to complete valve replacement in 24 hours - Chow

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has been reminded to focus on three main jobs in its tasklist ahead of tomorrow’s scheduled water disruption.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) stressed that PBAPP would need to complete the replacement of two 1,200 milimetre (mm) valves at the Sungai Dua water treatment plant within 24 hours as promised since a month ago, in addition to 22 preventive maintenance projects in the state.

“In this case, if we follow the schedule, it means within 24 hours, by 6 am Thursday, Jan 11, the replacement of the two valves need to be done, no matter what happens.

“Unless there is a major accident, that needs to be informed immediately, but PBAPP needs to keep to its target of four stages of recovery, with the first stage being 33 per cent of affected consumers in most areas in Seberang Perai receiving water within 48 hours.

“84 per cent of consumers in Penang Island and Seberang Perai are expected to receive water within 72 hours and 99.5 per cent within 96 hours, meaning Jan 14, while the fourth stage will involve the remaining 0.5 per cent in areas at the end of line and high ground,” he told reporters after visiting the start of the replacement work at the Sungai Dua water treatment plant with PBAPP chief executive officer K Pahtmanathan here today.

PBAPP also needs to provide at least three updates daily on work process and water supply restoration efforts and to issue media statements as needed.

Meanwhile, Pathmanathan said the corporation had considered various factors including weather and assured that replacement work would continue and be completed according to schedule.

“Even if it rains, it will not affect the work....several pump units have been prepared to remove water should it collect in the work area. I guarantee that no matter what, we will ensure the replacement of the valves is completed within 24 hours,” he added. -Bernama