PdPR learning for Penang schools during water suppy disruption

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Education Department has allowed all schools in the state to follow the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method, following a scheduled water supply disruption for four days, starting on Jan 10.

Its deputy director, Wan Sajiri Wan Hassan, said that however, Form Five and Pre-University College students will attend lessons as usual at school, because of the exams which have been scheduled.

“We have received approval from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to implement PdPR in all schools throughout the water supply disruption period in the state.

“The state Education Department will distribute notification letters regarding learning through PdPR to schools soon,” he said when contacted today.

A total of 590,000 water consumers are set to be affected by the disruption, due to two major valve replacement works in Sungai Dua, Butterworth.

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) announced that the disruption is scheduled for 96 hours from 6 am on Jan 10 to 6 am on Jan 14, which also involves other ancillary work at 22 locations throughout Penang. -Bernama