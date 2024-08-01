PDRM allocate RM1.2m to UKM for drug research

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) handed over a fund of RM1.2 million to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) for research and specialised training, particularly in combating the threat of drugs and new psychoactive substances (NPS) in Malaysia.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the funds would be utilised to lease laboratory equipment to enhance the capacity for comprehensive research on drugs and NPS.

“The joint research study with UKM involves seven aspects including the details of active compounds to determine the chemicals used in producing drugs to enable police to work with the Poisons Board to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) framework or a new law to strictly control the chemicals.

“This study will also identify chemicals that can can induce violent behavior in drug users, as nearly 60 per cent of addicts are associated with violence and property crimes,” he told reporters after a steering committee meeting to implement the Drugs Research Joint Venture between PDRM and UKM in Bukit Aman here today.

This partnership will also conduct studies on the minimum dosage leading to addiction. It aims to identify treatment processes, recovery methods, and research on a drug’s original molecule, facilitating police investigations by determining the drug type.

In addition, a NPS forensic drug database will be established at the Kuala Lumpur forensic laboratory which will serve as a reference for law enforcement agencies in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

According to Ayob, PDRM and UKM will also work together in studies to develop better quality biosensor electrode test strips for assessing drug residue concentration in sewage treatment plants because most drug laboratories are located in difficult-to-access locations.

“We will also implement short-term courses and so far eight (NCID) officers have been involved, one with the rank of ASP and seven Inspectors and they will also undergo six long-term courses and pursue two professional certificates to enhance our capabilities in investigating and combating drug syndicates,” he said.

Earlier, Ayob presented a mock cheque for RM1.2 million to UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman. -Bernama