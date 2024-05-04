PDRM announces transfer of 20 senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of 20 senior officers, effective May 6.

PDRM secretary DCP Alzafny Ahmad, in a statement today, said among those involved in the transfer was Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan, who has been appointed as the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Operation Implementation Section director.

He replaces Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin, who will be the new Terengganu police chief.

Principal assistant director of Bukit Aman Special Branch E1 Datuk Shazeli Kahar, will assume his new post as Kuala Lumpur PDRM College commandant.

“Kuala Lumpur PDRM College commandant Datuk Abu Samah Mohd Noor will take over Shazeli’s position,” he said in a statement.

In addition, Alzafny said Bakri Muar Johor PDRM Technical College commandant SAC Sulaiman Hussain has been appointed as the Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director (Training) with the rank of DCP.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department principal assistant director (Integrity) SAC Thaipul Bahri Mokhtar will serve as Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department deputy director (Integrity) with the rank of DCP.

“Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin has been appointed as Bakri Muar Johor PDRM Technical College commandant.

“Assistant director of management (Administration/Budget) of the Administration Division, Bukit Aman Management Department ACP Rizal Abd Rahman Sidek will hold the post of Sarawak Management Department chief,” said Alzafny.