Peduli Veteran Programme continues to provide support to ex-servicemen

LANGKAWI: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans continue to receive attention through the Peduli Veteran Programme (PPV) launched to assist this group, especially those facing financial hardship and critical health issues.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that Deputy Minister Adly Zahari visited four non-pensionable ATM veterans in Langkawi as a part of the Kedah-level PPV yesterday, accompanied by ATM Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) director-general Major General Zambery Jefry Darus.

According to the statement, the ATM PPV will continue prioritising five main aspects this year, namely welfare, health, housing, education and veteran empowerment.

“The activities include outreach to veterans who require assistance and are suffering from critical illnesses, ailing or living in poor conditions.

“Healthcare equipment such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, walking aids as well as diapers and milk, alongside cash assistance and food aid, are provided to these veterans,” it said.

During yesterday’s programme, Adly also visited ATM veterans who ventured into businesses, namely Muhammad Jaafar, who sells banana chips, and Mohd Azam Ibrahim, who operates a food stall in Kampung Bubor, Temonyong here.

The initiative is part of efforts to identify ATM veteran entrepreneurs for data collection purposes, besides providing aid and promoting their products and services through the JHEV social media platform.

The deputy minister also visited Arif Abd Rahman, 61, from Kampung Penarak, Kuah here and his wife Noriah Ahmad, 60, who suffers from diabetes, leading to the amputation of her right heel.

The veteran works as a fisherman and is a recipient of the JHEV ATM Household Living Aid. - Bernama