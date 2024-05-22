Penang-born Hock Tan was United States’ top paid CEO in 2023

PETALING JAYA: Penang-born Tan Hock Eng better known as Hock Tan was the highest paid CEO in the US last year.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) analysis, the Broadcom CEO received a whopping US$162 million (RM757.93 million) in compensation in 2023.

However, Tan is only eligible to receive the full amount if Broadcom’s stock hits a certain level by 2025.

Additionally, Tan’s wages was also dependent on him remaining in his role for another five years, and that he won’t get any more equity or cash bonuses until that period has passed, Broadcom was quoted as saying.

Tan has been Broadcom’s CEO since 2006, and previously topped the WSJ’s list in 2017, when he was awarded US$103 million (RM483.35 million)

He was among the first batch of staff at Broadcom when he started there in 1996.

In February, META announced that he will be joining the company’s board of directors.