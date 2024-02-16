Penang-born Hock Tan is now on Meta’s board of directors

META has announced on Wednesday that Penang-born Broadcom CEO president Hock Tan will be joining the company’s board of directors.

Tan Hock Eng recently issued a statement in which he said, “I’m excited to become a member of the Meta Board and help realize the company’s goals. When Meta continues to develop its platform and app offerings for the future, it will have a huge impact on the next generation of computers. I’m excited to collaborate with Mark, the larger team, and the other board members as we advance Meta’s technological and commercial goals.”

In addition, Mark Zukerberg said, “I’m excited to share that Hock Tan and John Arnold are joining Meta’s board of directors. As we focus on building AGI, having directors with deep expertise in silicon and energy infrastructure will help us execute our long-term vision.”

Originally from Penang, Tan seeked a career in technology at an early age by his growing interest in the subject.

Tan was awarded a scholarship in 1971 to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to further his education. He took advantage of this chance and travelled to the US, where he would start a new chapter in his life.

Tan graduated from MIT in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He also earned a Master’s degree in the same profession the same year.

Following that, Tan briefly pursued a position with Union Carbide as a research engineer.

After that, he realised that his education was still incomplete, so he enrolled in Harvard Business School and graduated with honours in 1979 with an MBA.

Tan also graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, where he developed his technical abilities and set the groundwork for his success in the future.

Additionally, Tan started his career in 1985 after graduating from college and working at Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing in Singapore.

He was among the first workers at Broadcom when he started there in 1996, and that marked the start of an incredible career there. On top of that, Tan is a philanthropist who has generously donated millions of dollars to autism research throughout the years. He is the father of two adult autistic children.