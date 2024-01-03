Penang considering second round of cloud seeding

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is considering the possibility of carrying out a second round of cloud seeding, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

This follows two rounds of cloud seeding at the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam water catchment areas on Feb 27 and 28 failed to result in any rainfall, he added.

“We might need to do another round of cloud seeding and hand it over to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to handle the necessary arrangements.

“We will continue to monitor the situation but currently the effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam has not declined (current capacity is at 37 per cent since rising from 32.8 per cent on Feb 5) after PBAPP announced the implementation of the Air Itam Dam Action Plan 2024 last week.

“PBAPP has reduced the daily release from the Dam and pumped treated water from the Sungai Dua water treatment plant in Seberang Perai to the Air Itam water treatment plant’s areas of service to ensure sufficient water supply for consumers in the areas,” he told reporters after opening the We Are Site Manager International Symposium here today.

A total of 160 world heritage site managers from 37 countries have gathered for the five-day symposium, aimed at creating international awareness about the daily needs and to allow sharing of experiences, challenges and opportunities through dialogue sessions. -Bernama