Penang DOSH issues 49 prohibition, improvement notices during surprise inspections

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) issued 49 Immediate Prohibition Notices and 11 Improvement Notices during surprise inspections conducted during its Operasi Tapak Bina (Site Construction Operation) from Feb 27 to March 6.

In its statement today, the state DOSH informed that they had also confiscated 13 machines, and issued 11 Directives and 15 compound suggestions for various violations and legal breaches observed during the operation at 14 construction sites.

“This operation primarily focuses on the management of Occupational Safety and Health at construction sites, project manager responsibilities, establishment of Safety and Health Committees, management of work involving lifting activities, and supervision of work at high places, pits, and open edges.

“The operation aims to ensure compliance with the Factories and Machinery Act 1967 and the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994,“ the statement added.

DOSH remains hopeful that these operations and measures will foster awareness among employers and employees, encouraging adherence to departmental regulations and requirements, thus ensuring the safety of workplaces, particularly construction sites.

The operation, themed ‘Safe Construction Sites, No More Falls’, was conducted by the Construction Work Section of Penang DOSH. -Bernama