Penang gov’t collaborates with IWK to explore use of recycled water

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government has collaborated with Indah Water Consortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) to explore a water recycling plan for the industrial sector in the state.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the company to recycle IWK’s water for reuse by the manufacturing sector.

“While this is still under discussion, what’s crucial is finding consumers, particularly factories, willing to buy the recycled water,“ he told reporters after a scholarship presentation ceremony by Ancom Crop Care here today.

Chow was commenting on the proposal by National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman, Charles Anthony Santiago, that Penang should use recycled water to address water supply issues.

In addition, Chow said the state government has not received any official requests from any party for consumers in Penang affected by the scheduled water supply disruptions last week to be given rebates.

“I have not received any official requests... so let us wait and see,“ he said.

However, Chow acknowledged that the water supply disruption last week indeed caused economic losses, especially to industry players.

“Yet, one positive aspect that can be drawn from the experience last week is that all consumers, especially those in Penang, will appreciate water as the most valuable asset... without water, everything comes to a standstill,“ he said.

Last week, some 590,000 consumers faced a scheduled water disruption for 96 hours starting from 6 am on Jan 10 until 6 am on Jan 14, to make way for repair works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and other related works at 22 locations across Penang.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) announced that the water supply was fully restored by 6 am last Sunday. -Bernama